Yelich went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two steals and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Yelich had his fourth game this season with three hits and his first game with multiple steals. All three hits of his hits on the evening had an exit velocity of over 100 MPH, although he is still in search of his first home run since May 14. Yelich now sits tied in seventh in baseball with 16 steals, putting him well on pace to set a new career high in that category after he had 30 in 2019. The 31-year-old's batting numbers are hovering right around the range of where's he's been the past two seasons. He's now slashing .258/.355/.399 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 41 runs and a 29:54 BB:K over 245 plate appearances.