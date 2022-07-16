Yelich (back) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Yelich sat out three straight games with the back issue before returning with an effective performance Friday. He's still searching for his first multi-hit game in July after finishing June with three such efforts. The outfielder owns a .251/.349/.382 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 58 runs scored and 13 stolen bases as the Brewers' main leadoff hitter.