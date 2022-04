Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Orioles.

After going hitless Opening Day, Yelich has reached base at least twice in four straight games, and he owns an even .500 OBP five games into the season. He has not homered as of yet, but he did double in two of his last three games and has scalded a couple baseballs, so it may not be long before he records his first long ball of the year.