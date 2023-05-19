Yelich (back) is in the Brewers' lineup Friday against the Rays.
Yelich will play left field and bat third versus the Rays and left-hander Shane McClanahan after sitting out for a stretch due to back tightness. He returns to a .765 OPS with seven home runs, 23 RBI, nine stolen bases and 32 runs scored through 40 games on the year.
