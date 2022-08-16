Yelich went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Though the pair of walks were a welcome sight, Yelich has largely floundered in the leadoff role for Milwaukee over the past week. In his last seven games, Yelich is 0-for-25 with five walks against eight strikeouts, and he's scored just one run over that stretch. Manager Craig Counsell could soon consider moving Yelich down in the order as the slumping Brewers look to keep pace with the Cardinals atop the National League Central standings.