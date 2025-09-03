Yelich was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to lower-back soreness.

Yelich has dealt with back problems throughout his career, though Wednesday marks the first time he's had an issue since undergoing season-ending surgery on his back last August. He'll aim to return to the starting nine for Thursday's series finale; meanwhile, Jackson Chourio -- originally slated for a day off while managing a hamstring cramp -- will step in as Milwaukee's designated hitter and bat second.