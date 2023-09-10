Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich was a precautionary scratch from Saturday's lineup due to a back issue, and he'll sit again for Sunday's series finale in the Bronx. Manager Craig Counsell labeled the outfielder as day-to-day, so there doesn't appear to be significant concern for the injury at this point. Tyrone Taylor, Sal Frelick and Mark Canha will start from left to right in the outfield while William Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.