Yelich went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Yelich got the Brewers on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning, which sparked a four-run rally. The outfielder continues to succeed from the leadoff spot, as he's gone 14-for-39 (.359) with two homers, two RBI and eight runs scored during a nine-game hitting streak. He's lifted his season line to a .242/.325/.386 triple-slash with seven long balls, 23 RBI, 39 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 62 contests.