Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.
Yelich had another good night from the leadoff spot, scoring all three times he reached base. He also swiped second base off Pirates starter Tyler Beede for his fifteenth stolen base of the season. Yelich has been red hot as of late and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with the performance. The 30-year-old left fielder is slashing .357/.471/.524 over the last 15 days.
