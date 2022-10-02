Yelich went 0-for-3 with three walks, a stolen base and an RBI in a 4-3 extra-innings loss Sunday against Miami.

Yelich walked and stole a base in the first inning and drove in a run with a groundout in the eighth. It was his 18th stolen base in 20 attempts this year and just his second since Aug. 6. The 30-year-old has struggled over the last five weeks and has a .192/.323/.308 slash line with two homers in his last 29 appearances.