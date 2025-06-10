Brewers' Christian Yelich: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Yelich will get a chance to rest Tuesday after going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener. His absence will open a spot in the lineup for Jake Bauers to serve as Milwaukee's DH and bat fourth.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: X-rays return negative•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Departs with bruised hand•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Stays hot with four hits•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks walk-off grand slam•