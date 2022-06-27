Yelich went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Yelich knocked in Jace Peterson on a groundout and came around to score twice thanks to a Rowdy Tellez home run and an Andrew McCutchen single. The hit in Sunday's game extended Yelich's hit streak to six games. The outfielder has raised his batting average from .235 to .245 during that span.