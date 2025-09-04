Brewers' Christian Yelich: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich (back) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Phillies, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Pat Murphy said after Wednesday's win that Yelich began experiencing soreness in his lower back about a week ago. As a result, the veteran outfielder sat out of Wednesday's contest, and the plan is to keep him on the bench until the team begins its weekend series in Pittsburgh. Jackson Chourio worked as the Brewers' designated hitter with Blake Perkins in center field in Yelich's absence, and the Brewers may go for a similar look Thursday against southpaw Ranger Suarez.
