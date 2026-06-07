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Brewers' David Hamilton: Homers in four-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hamilton went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Hamilton popped the homer in the second inning before adding three more singles. This was his second multi-hit effort over six games in June, matching his total from all of May. The infielder is now batting .243 with a .667 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, 28 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, three doubles and a triple over 178 plate appearances. Hamilton continues to handle a strong-side platoon role on the left side of the Brewers' infield.

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