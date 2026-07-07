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Brewers' David Hamilton: Lands on injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Brewers placed Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained left hamstring.

The 28-year-old departed Monday's victory in St. Louis due to hamstring tightness and will require a trip to the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. It's unclear how long Hamilton is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated immediately out of the All-Star break late next week. Greg Jones was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move, but the more consequential promotion occurred earlier in the day when the Brewers called up top outfield prospect Luis Lara.

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