Brewers' David Hamilton: Lands on injured list

The Brewers placed Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained left hamstring.

The 28-year-old departed Monday's victory in St. Louis due to hamstring tightness and will require a trip to the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. It's unclear how long Hamilton is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated immediately out of the All-Star break late next week. Greg Jones was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move, but the more consequential promotion occurred earlier in the day when the Brewers called up top outfield prospect Luis Lara.