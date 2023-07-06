Williams (4-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one batter over one inning.

Williams was called upon in the ninth frame to protect a two-run Milwaukee lead, but he was unable to come through for just the second time this season. The right-hander gave up a two-out, two run double that tied the game, then saw the eventual winning run cross the plate on an error by third baseman Brian Anderson. The outing snapped a nine-contest, nine-inning scoreless streak for Williams, during which he had racked up eight saves. Despite Wednesday's outcome, Williams ranks among the league's top closers with a 1.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41:17 K:BB and 18 saves over 31.2 innings.