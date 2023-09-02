Williams (8-3) earned the win after he pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run while striking out a batter in Friday's 7-5 victory over the Phillies.

Williams was called upon to protect a 3-2 lead with two runners on base in the top of the eighth inning, but he surrendered a three-run homer to Trea Turner, suffering his fourth blown save of the season. The offense picked him up in the bottom of the frame though, scoring four runs and regaining a 7-5 lead. Williams then came out for the top of the ninth, setting down the Phillies in order for a perfect inning. The right-hander's season-long numbers remain at a sparkling 1.60 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 31 saves over 50.2 innings in 53 appearances.