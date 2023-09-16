Williams struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 35th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander's Airbender changeup was in peak form, as Carter Kieboom, Ildemaro Vargas and Luis Garcia all went down swinging against the pitch. Since the beginning of August, Williams has posted an elite 1.76 ERA, 0,65 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings while collecting three wins and nine saves in 17 appearances as he establishes himself as one of the premier closers in baseball.