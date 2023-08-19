Williams picked up the save Friday against Texas. He allowed one run on one hit and struck out none over two-thirds of an inning.

The Brewers began the ninth with a five-run lead but with a runner on and the lead cut to three, Williams was called upon to close out the game. He immediately allowed a double by Travis Jankowski that brought the tying run to the plate, but while a Marcus Semien ground out cut the lead to one, it also cleared the bases and Williams induced a Corey Seager flyout to seal the victory. The earned run allowed was his first since July 5 and it was also just the second time in his last 22 appearances he failed to record a strikeout.