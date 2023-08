Williams (7-3) earned the win Friday against the White Sox, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

Williams entered the bottom of the ninth in a tie game and struck out the side. The Brewers then tallied one in the top of the 10th to help secure the victory for Williams. The Brewers' closer now has seven wins and 27 saves on the season to go along with a 1.39 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 45.1 innings.