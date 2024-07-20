Williams (back) will appear in a rehab game at Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams was outstanding in his first rehab appearance, striking out all three batters he faced last Saturday at High-A Wisconsin. He'll now move up to Nashville in order to face some tougher competition, and he may return to the Brewers' bullpen before the end of the month if he continues to dominate offenses.