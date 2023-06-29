Williams struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

The right-hander continued an impressive stretch that has seen him get scored upon only once in his last 17 appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 17.1 innings since May 10. Williams has converted 15 of 16 save chances so far in his first full season as Milwaukee's closer, and as expected he's establishing himself as one of the league's elite ninth-inning options.