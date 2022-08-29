Williams pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in a 9-7 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Williams was called in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and he did just that by recording three outs on eight pitches without allowing a runner to reach base. Williams has been slotted into Milwaukee's closer role since the trade deadline when Josh Hader was sent to San Diego. He gave up an earned run in each of his last two appearances, so he appears to be right back on track after handling the Cubs with no problems to earn his ninth save of the season. Williams has an excellent 1.84 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 49 innings this year.