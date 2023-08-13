Williams earned a save over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Williams was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth frame and looked to be in some trouble when he yielded an inning-opening single. However, the All-Star closer bounced back to strike out the following three batters and wrap up the contest. It was the second save in as many days for Williams, and he's struck out the side in each outing. He's posted a 13.6 K/9 on the campaign while compiling 28 saves, a 1.36 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.