Williams recorded a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-4 victory in Washington to earn his 27th save of the season.

The All-Star closer threw nine of 14 pitches for a strike as he extended his scoreless streak to 10 appearances, and he has a 19:3 K:BB during that span. Williams has blown just two saves all season and has a 1.52 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB across 41.1 innings.