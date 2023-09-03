Williams gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Saturday to record his 32nd save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Phillies. He struck out one.

The right-hander wasn't at his best, tossing only 13 of 24 pitches for strikes, but Williams got Trea Turner swinging with two men aboard to end the game before he could squander a three-run cushion. Williams has blown two of his eight save chances since the beginning of August, but his 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over that stretch indicate there's little for those with fantasy shares in the Milwaukee closer to worry about.