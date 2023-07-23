Williams picked up a save against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three batters over one scoreless inning.

Williams didn't have much margin for error when he entered in the ninth frame, as the Brewers held just a one-run lead. The right-hander allowed a one-out single that quickly came back to haunt him when pinch runner Forrest Wall proceeded to steal second and third base, and Williams issued consecutive two-out walks to load the bases. However, he was able to escape the jam by getting Ozzie Albies to strike out swinging on a changeup. Williams thus converted his seventh consecutive successful save opportunity, and he's not allowed a run while posting a 14:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings during that stretch.