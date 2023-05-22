Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rays. He allowed two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Williams was forced to enter into the game in the eighth inning for the second straight time, coming in for Peter Strzelecki with a runner on first and second and two outs after the Brewers' lead was cut down to two. Though Williams walked his first batter and loaded the bases, he managed to retire Isaac Paredes to end the inning and made it through the ninth to convert his seventh save of the season in as many opportunities. After recording at least one strikeout in 11 of his last 12 appearances, Williams was unable to manage a single punchout in his 1.1 innings of action.