May (shoulder) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers at American Family Field.

May will be returning to the hill on three days' rest after he threw just one pitch in his start during Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Mets before being lifted when he was drilled in the right side of his upper back by a 106-mph comebacker. The right-hander's early exit appears to have been mostly precautionary, as he escaped with nothing more than a contusion and was able to play catch Thursday. He'll be making his fifth start with the Brewers on Sunday after going 1-1 with a 5.87 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 15.1 innings in his first four outings since being acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline.