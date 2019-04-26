Brewers' Eric Thames: Draws another start
Thames will start at first base and bat seventh Friday against the Mets.
Thames receives the starting nod for the fourth time in the last seven games, matching his start total from the first 20 games of the year. The 32-year-old is slashing .273/.327/.614 with five home runs in 49 plate appearances and currently appears to have the edge on the still-struggling Jesus Aguilar.
