Fedde (4-13) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Piggybacking off opener Aaron Ashby, Fedde functioned as a long reliever in his Brewers debut and poured in 52 of his 71 pitches for strikes. Quinn Priester was originally tabbed to start earlier in the day before being pushed back, so it's unclear how Milwaukee will choose to deploy Fedde going forward. Fedde will likely be unavailable out of the bullpen for at least a few days following Wednesday's showing, and his unsightly 5.71 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 78:60 K:BB across 129.1 innings render him someone to consider leaving on waiver wires in most leagues.