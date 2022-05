Small had his contract selected by the Brewers and will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Small will make his major-league debut in the day game Monday. He's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 38.1 innings with Triple-A Nashville this season and he could stick around as a sixth starter with the Brewers moving forward.