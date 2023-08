McKendry was traded from the Rays to the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Alex Jackson, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A 25-year-old righty who has not reached the big leagues yet, McKendry logged a 4.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this year for Triple-A Durham. He projects as a swing man or long reliever in the short term.