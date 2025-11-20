The Marlins signed McKendry to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, his agent, Gavin Kahn, reports.

McKendry spent the 2025 season at the Triple-A level between the Brewers and White Sox organizations, putting up a 5.15 ERA and 57:18 K:BB over 80.1 innings. Slated to turn 28 in February, McKendry has no experience in the majors and is likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Jacksonville.