The Brewers activated Mitchell (finger) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Mitchell will be making his season debut once he gets into a game after missing the first three months of the season with a fractured finger. He slashed .318/.404/.636 with four home runs and four stolen bases over 12 rehab games with Triple-A Nashville. The 25-year-old will join a crowded Milwaukee outfield that already features Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio.