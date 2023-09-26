Mitchell (shoulder) said Tuesday that he is optimistic about being included on the Brewers' postseason roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

There was talk of Mitchell being activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals, but the target has now apparently shifted to Oct. 3 -- which would be Game 1 of the Wild Card Series -- because Milwaukee doesn't want to make a roster move. The 25-year-old outfielder has completed a minor-league rehab assignment and is currently taking simulated at-bats as he nears the end of his recovery from May 2 surgery to repair a subluxation and labrum damage in his left shoulder.