Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Mitchell (hand) and Sal Frelick are candidates to bat leadoff versus right-handers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy prefers former leadoff man Christian Yelich in the three spot, creating an opening at the top of the batting order. Mitchell is a question mark right now as he awaits X-ray results on his hand, but if he's healthy he could be in a prime run-scoring spot.