Mitchell (shoulder) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

There was fear that Mitchell had been lost for the season when he injured his shoulder sliding into third base April 18, but his chances of returning to Milwaukee before the end of the season are seemingly brighter than ever. Mitchell will likely remain in Nashville for the remainder of the Triple-A season, but he could join the Brewers for the final week of the year and a potential postseason run. The speedy outfielder holds a .286/.341/.462 slash line across 130 plate appearances in his career.