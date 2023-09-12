Mitchell (shoulder) is set to meet with a doctor Thursday or Friday and could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville as soon as this weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell opened the season as the Brewers' everyday center fielder and was off to a solid start with a .259 average, three home runs and one stolen base in 16 games before suffering a left shoulder subluxation and associated labrum damage that required surgery May 2. Though the Brewers had some fear that the procedure would sideline Mitchell for the rest of the season, he's healed up well over the last few months and appears to be on the cusp of returning to game action. Hogg notes that Mitchell is expected to remain on assignment at Triple-A until Nashville's season ends Sept. 24, so any potential return from the 60-day injured list likely wouldn't come until the final week of the Brewers' regular season.