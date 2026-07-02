Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Collects four hits in win

Mitchell went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday in a 4-2 win against Cincinnati.

The Reds could not get Mitchell out as he notched his second straight multi-hit game and fourth outing this season with more than one extra-base hit. Mitchell started July on a strong note after finishing June with a .293/.346/.507 slash line in 24 games. The 27-year-old has been a major contributor all season for the Brewers with an .800 OPS while working as the club's primary center fielder.