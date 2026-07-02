Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Collects four hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mitchell went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday in a 4-2 win against Cincinnati.

The Reds could not get Mitchell out as he notched his second straight multi-hit game and fourth outing this season with more than one extra-base hit. Mitchell started July on a strong note after finishing June with a .293/.346/.507 slash line in 24 games. The 27-year-old has been a major contributor all season for the Brewers with an .800 OPS while working as the club's primary center fielder.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!