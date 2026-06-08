Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Collects three XBH

Mitchell went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday as Milwaukee beat Colorado, 12-4.

After recording back-to-back doubles in his previous plate appearances, Mitchell capped off his day with a two-run triple in the ninth inning to put the finishing touches on an already comfortable Milwaukee victory. The three-hit performance marked a season high for the outfielder, who continues to provide value beyond his modest .244 batting average. Mitchell's .359 OBP has helped him consistently find scoring opportunities in a deep Brewers lineup, making him a useful fantasy asset. He now owns three homers, 12 doubles, 31 RBI and six stolen bases across 196 plate appearances.