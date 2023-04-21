Mitchell could be facing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell was placed on the injured list Wednesday after dislocating his shoulder in multiple places Tuesday night against the Mariners. Imaging scans have since revealed significant damage to his labrum and he will likely require a surgical repair. The 24-year-old outfielder is first seeking out a second opinion, but it seems like the writing is on the wall that his 2023 campaign is already over. Mitchell had posted a .772 OPS with three home runs and one stolen base through 16 games this year with the NL Central-leading Brewers. Joey Wiemer is expected to serve as the primary center fielder for Milwaukee moving forward, though Sal Frelick (thumb) could be an option eventually.
