Mitchell (shoulder) will have a doctor consultation at the end of the week to determine when he can get back in games, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hogg notes things are trending positively for Mitchell. Back on Aug. 22, Mitchell told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that he hoped to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville around Sept. 19. It seems like things are right on track, and Mitchell still has a chance to join the big club before the end of the season.