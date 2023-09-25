Mitchell (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell required surgery back in early May to repair a subluxation and labrum damage in his left shoulder. While the Brewers haven't yet confirmed he will return Tuesday, McCalvy notes that all signs point to Mitchell being activated. Mitchell batted only .188/.257/.250 with three steals in eight rehab games with Triple-A Nashville, though he did collect four hits in his final 10 at-bats. With Sal Frelick taking over in center field and Tyrone Taylor swinging a hot bat in right field, Mitchell could find playing time hard to come by down the stretch following a long layoff.