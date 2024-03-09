Mitchell went 6-for-14 (.429) with a double, two RBI, two runs and a 3:4 BB:K over his last five spring appearances.

Mitchell got off to an 0-for-7 start in the exhibition season, but he seems to have found his swing over the last week-plus. A shoulder injury limited Mitchell to just 19 games in 2023, but he recovered late in the campaign is fully healthy this spring. The Brewers are still evaluating how to best utilize the group of talented young outfielders they possess, and it's unclear exactly how Mitchell will fit in. However, he brings enough power-speed potential to the table to warrant consideration from fantasy players.