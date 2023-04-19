Mitchell will undergo an MRI on his injured left shoulder Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after suffering multiple left shoulder subluxations late in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. The upcoming imaging should help the Brewers get a better idea of the severity and might yield a projected timeline for the young outfielder's return. Joey Wiemer and Owen Miller are expected to be the primary options in center field while Mitchell is in recovery mode. Triple-A Nashville call-up Blake Perkins could factor into the outfield mix as well.
