The Brewers transferred Mitchell (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The transaction is a procedural move that clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired reliever Trevor Megill. Mitchell is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left shoulder during the upcoming week, and while no timeline has been established for his return, he'll most likely miss the remainder of the season.