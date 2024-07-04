Mitchell isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Mitchell has gone 2-for-9 with an RBI and three walks since returning from the injured list Monday, and he'll give way to Jackson Chourio in right field for Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not in lineup versus southpaw•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Set to be activated Monday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rehab assignment ending soon•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Exits rehab game with injury•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rehabbing at Triple-A•