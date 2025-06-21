Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Injures shoulder at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (oblique) suffered a left shoulder injury during a rehab game at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mitchell suffered the injury while diving back toward a base. He has dealt with left shoulder problems before, as he missed nearly all of the 2023 campaign with a torn labrum. Early imaging on his shoulder was inconclusive, so the Brewers will pull him off his assignment and run more tests on him.
