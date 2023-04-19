The Brewers placed Mitchell on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder subluxation, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell was spotted earlier Wednesday sporting a sling on the shoulder, which he injured late in Tuesday's 11-inning victory over Seattle. His move to the IL thus comes as little surprise, though the Brewers haven't indicated whether Mitchell will be in store for a minimum-length stay on the shelf or a longer-term absence. Blake Perkins was called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and could help fill Mitchell's vacated spot in the outfield along with utility man Owen Miller.